Fidelity ESG survey: Europe still leads the way as China makes progress

Fidelity International's ESG Analyst Survey found that European companies are by far the most like to be taking action on net zero, while Chinese companies are laggards, but are starting to change. The annual survey asked its in-house analysts from across the world about companies they cover. One question posed to the analysts was: "When it comes to the transition to a low carbon economy, what proportion of your companies are likely to take the following action?" Respondents could c...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes