People Moves: Credit Suisse, Withers, Carey Olson, VG, Evelyn Partners, Newton, Peregrine, Lemania, Bravura 

Credit Suisse Credit Suisse has named Roger Suter as its new head of private banking in Switzerland, succeeding current manager Serge Fehr. "Credit Suisse is today announcing that Roger Suter, currently Regional Head Central Switzerland, will take over from Serge Fehr as Head Private Banking Switzerland, effective August 1, 2022," the bank said in a statement. Suter joined Credit Suisse in 1993 and was appointed to his current role in 2012. Withers International law firm Withers ...