Is China using a 'bodyguard of lies' to control its wealth citizens?

‘Bodyguard of lies' is not a phrase many of us know, except for military historians, says David Lesperance, founder and principal of international tax and immigration advisers, Lesperance & Associates. It was a creation of Winston Churchill, Britain's great wartime Prime Minister, to summarize the extensive series of deceptions that were being made by the USA and the UK to surprise Nazi Germany in 1944. The Germans knew that the Allies planned to land a giant army on the northern shores of...