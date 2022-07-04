Warning over potential pensions transfer abuses by providers

A number of pension providers are misusing their powers by delaying or blocking pension transfers, according to PensionBee. In December, the Department for Work and Pensions established the Occupational and Personal Pension Schemes (Conditions for Transfers) Regulations 2021, enabling pension transfers to be blocked where there was a high risk of a scam. However, it is claimed that the legislation is reportedly being taken advantage of providers, who are said to be adding additional st...