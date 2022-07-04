Jersey regulator fines IQ EQ £800,00 over regulatory breaches

International financial services firm IQ EQ has been fined more than £800,000 by the Jersey Financial Services Commission for regulatory breaches following a change in ownership and series of acquisitions. First Names grew rapidly during the period from 2012 to 2016, following the acquisition of a number of Jersey regulated trust company businesses. Following this period, and a change in ownership, following which First Names rebranded to IQ EQ Jersey, the JFSC requested that an indep...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes