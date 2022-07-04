HSBC to relaunch India private banking business - report

clock • 1 min read
HSBC to relaunch India private banking business - report

HSBC plans to relaunch its India private banking business within a year, according to a report by Reuters citing the global bank's India chief executive. HSBC had exited the Indian private banking business in 2015 as part of a group strategy.  Hitendra Dave, CEO, HSBC India told Reuters: "We can see the amount of wealth creation in India and the growth in the number of millionaires ...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

Jersey regulator fines IQ EQ £800,00 over regulatory breaches

European and UK financial advisers expect 5% growth in business over next year