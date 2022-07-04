A dual investment approach of persistent inflation and transition to clean energy

Natural resources play a key role in the transition to a low-carbon economy, with links to all activities and industries. Their cyclical profile also benefits the mining and energy sectors in a context that promises to be inflationary in the long term, says Arnaud du Plessis, Natural Resources Specialist at CPR AM. In a recent report, The Role of Critical Minerals in Clean Energy Transitions, the International Energy Agency, mentions that the global energy system is amid a transition to cl...