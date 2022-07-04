EU to crack down on 'Wild West' crypto market with landmark new rules 

clock • 1 min read
EU to crack down on 'Wild West' crypto market with landmark new rules 

Officials from the European Union have agreed on a landmark law that will require crypto issuers and service providers to have a licence under a new single regulatory framework.  Stefan Berger, European Parliament member and rapporteur for the MiCA regulation — the person appointed to report on proceedings related to the bill — broke the news on Twitter, saying that a "balanced" deal had been struck, which has made the EU the first continent with crypto-asset regulation. Known as the Ma...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

Jersey regulator fines IQ EQ £800,00 over regulatory breaches

HSBC to relaunch India private banking business - report