Ardan International retains AKG financial strength rating

Ardan International has retained its B rating (strong) for financial strength by consultants AKG. AKG also awarded Ardan an extra star for service this year, meaning it now has the maximum of five stars. All of this means Ardan - which is owned by International Financial Group Limited (IFGL) - has the highest rating of any international platform reviewed by AKG. The report said the launch of Ardan's new platform in 2020 has been key in its success and that "the perception of service ...