Ardan International retains AKG financial strength rating

Ardan International has retained its B rating (strong) for financial strength by consultants AKG. AKG also awarded Ardan an extra star for service this year, meaning it now has the maximum of five stars. All of this means Ardan - which is owned by International Financial Group Limited (IFGL) - has the highest rating of any international platform reviewed by AKG. The report said the launch of Ardan's new platform in 2020 has been key in its success and that "the perception of service ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes