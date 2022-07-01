2022 mid-year outlook - where do investors go from here?

Volatility will define financial markets in the second half of 2022, but there are major reasons for investor optimism, says deVere Group's Nigel Green at the midpoint of the year as investors take stock of the past six months and look ahead to the last half of 2022. Green said: "The first half of 2022 has been challenging, to say the least, for investors seeking both capital growth and capital protection. "With soaring inflation, interest rate rises, slowing growth, the pandemic still...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes