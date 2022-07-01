International expert network goes live with cross-border advice on wealth transfer

A group of international inheritance and succession experts has formed a new organisation: International Succession Network (ISN) aimed at assisting individuals, family offices and other professional advisers on international succession matters around the world. ISN's initial membership consists of Italian notaries Remo Bassetti and Arrigo Roveda, French notary Caroline Deneuville, Swiss notary Gilles Benedick and English solicitor Mara Monte, partner at Withers. In the coming months I...