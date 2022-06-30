MSCI launches tool to measure emissions across investment portfolios

MSCI has launched Total Portfolio Footprinting, a tool developed to help asset managers measure carbon emissions across their investment portfolios. The tool is designed to understand the climate impact of investment activities, improve the granularity of climate reporting for all asset classes and subsets, as well as benchmark climate progress against targets or industry peers. Measuring financed emissions can support investment managers in identifying the parts of their total portfol...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes