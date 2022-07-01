Julius Baer settles Lithuanian assets embezzlement case in Geneva for €105m  

clock • 1 min read
Julius Baer settles Lithuanian assets embezzlement case in Geneva for €105m  

Julius Baer has settled a case filed to a Geneva court in relation a Lithuanian corporation for €105m, it said in a statement today (1 July).  The underlying facts of the dispute date back more than ten years, the Swiss-based international banking group said.   Approximately half of the settlement amount is covered by pre-existing provisions. "The claim was for a total amount in dispute of €335m plus 5% interest per annum since December 2011.  "It related to the alleged use of the...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

Ardan International retains AKG financial strength rating

2022 mid-year outlook - where do investors go from here?