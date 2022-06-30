Portugal-passported UK IFA investigated over pension transfers to SFO probed fund

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) is investigating the Shropshire-based financial advice firm, Nationwide Benefit Consultants (NBC). The firm acted as an appointed representative (AR) of Joseph Oliver Mediação de Seguros, Lda, a Portuguese firm regulated by the Instituto de Seguros de Portugal. Joseph Oliver Mediação de Seguros, Lda passported into the UK under the Insurance Distribution Directive, according to the FSCS. NBC, trading as The Pension Reporter, was incorpo...