Morningstar completes £35m Praemium acquisition deal

Morningstar has completed its acquisition of Praemium's operations in the UK, Jersey, Hong Kong, and Dubai in a deal valued at £35m. The deal, first announced in December last year, will see Praemium's platform renamed as the Morningstar Wealth Platform. About 500 advisers currently use the service. The deal also includes Wealthcraft, a full-service, end-to-end adviser practice management support tool, which includes digital factoring, engagement, and risk profiling. "We are excit...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes