Morningstar completes £35m Praemium acquisition deal

Morningstar has completed its acquisition of Praemium's operations in the UK, Jersey, Hong Kong, and Dubai in a deal valued at £35m. The deal, first announced in December last year, will see Praemium's platform renamed as the Morningstar Wealth Platform. About 500 advisers currently use the service. The deal also includes Wealthcraft, a full-service, end-to-end adviser practice management support tool, which includes digital factoring, engagement, and risk profiling. "We are excit...