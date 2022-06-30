Dubai FSA bans adviser to 'protect integrity' of Islamic Finance

The Dubai Financial Services Authority withdrew the authorised Individual status and imposed a restriction on Trevor Conway, a senior executive officer at a DFSA-authorised firm Tradition, the interdealer broking arm of Compagnie Financière Tradition SA, a Switzerland-based global interdealer broker dealing in over-the-counter (OTC) financial and commodity related products. The regulator's decision, issued on 30 June, followed an investigation into Conway's conduct in relation to the firm'...