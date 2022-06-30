Bitcoin or gold? Own both 

5 min read
Bitcoin or gold? Own both 

The idea is that bitcoin is the new gold. It is secure and robust, with a fixed supply not dissimilar to gold.  Given enough time for it to catch on, it will surely supersede gold. Or will it? asks Charlie Morris, Founder and CIO, ByteTree Asset Management. In terms of security and supply, gold and bitcoin are equals. But having followed the gold market for 23 years and bitcoin for 8, the differences become glaringly obvious. In terms of demand, their dynamics are poles apart. When p...

