The global population of ultra high net worth individuals (UHNWs) continues to grow. According to Knight Frank, the world's population of UHNWs rose by 9.3% in 2021, following on from growth of 2.4% in 2020. But what motivates UHNWs to do anything with their assets, other than keeping them in their own name until they die? Fred Milner, counsel in the international trusts & private clients team at Mourant in Jersey, discusses lifetime planning, client behaviour and the importance of good g...