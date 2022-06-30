AIA Singapore to recruit more than 500 financial advisers in bold new scheme

AIA Singapore said today (30 June) that it has created more than 500 positions as AIA Financial Associate Consultants with the launch of its Financial Associate Scheme (FAS). It said the scheme offers greater financial stability for individuals keen to pursue a career in financial services by providing full-time employment benefits including basic pay, CPF contributions combined with the flexible working environment enjoyed by AIA Financial Associate Consultants. AIA's FAS will provid...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes