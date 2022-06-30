Unlocking African opportunities through private credit 

Africa faces a substantial funding gap between the amount that needs to be invested to accelerate its economic growth and the amount that is actually spent, says Atanas Bostandjiev, CEO and founder, Gemcorp Capital. Indeed, on top of the $100bn annual trade finance gap the continent faces every year, the African Development Bank says that that there is also a difference of approximately $100 billion annually between what should be spent on infrastructure alone and what is invested. This...