VanEck launches space and sustainable food ETFs

New York fund giant VanEck has listed two new ETFs targeting space and sustainable food on the London Stock Exchange (LSE). The first, VanEck Sustainable Future of Food UCITS ETF (VEGB), also listed on the Deutsche Börse Xetra, tracks the MVIS Global Future of Food ESG Index, a pure-play ESG index that only includes companies generating at least 50% of revenues in the food sector or in agricultural technology innovation. Companies producing organic food products and those with strong fo...