Invesco launches two ESG credit ETFs

Invesco has launched two new ESG ETFs that provide investors with access to investment grade fixed-rate euro-denominated unsecured corporate bonds from global issuers. The Invesco EUR Corporate Bond ESG Multi-Factor UCITS ETF will invest in bonds across the entire maturity range, while the Invesco EUR Corporate Bond ESG Short Duration Multi-Factor UCITS ETF will focus only on those with no more than five years to maturity. Paul Syms, head of EMEA fixed income ETF product management at I...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes