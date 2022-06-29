UK offshore bond sales market surges towards £7bn, Ireland takes 50% share says AKG 

The UK offshore bond market is growing strongly with 2021's total UK new business set to pass the £7bn mark, up from £5bn in 2020, according to AKG's new report ‘The Revolution Will Not Be Televised - 30 Years of Quiet Change in the UK Offshore Life Sector'. Ireland continues to be the leading home jurisdiction for UK offshore bonds accounting for over 50% of new business in the last two years, with the Isle of Man taking less than 40% and Luxembourg the remainder. AKG further revea...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes