Holborn Assets rolls out practice buyout scheme aimed at advisers with mid to large client books

Holborn Assets has launched what it believes to be the first practice buyout scheme offering payment immediately on joining the company. The NX Practice Buy Out is a form of equity release secured against an adviser's existing income, providing an option to take up to two times residual or recurrent income, up to 100,000 USD, as a lump sum, upon joining the company. The proposition, which came into force from 1 March 2022, will be made available to all advisers who meet the qualify...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes