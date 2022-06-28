Holborn Assets rolls out practice buyout scheme aimed at advisers with mid to large client books

Holborn Assets has launched what it believes to be the first practice buyout scheme offering payment immediately on joining the company. The NX Practice Buy Out is a form of equity release secured against an adviser's existing income, providing an option to take up to two times residual or recurrent income, up to 100,000 USD, as a lump sum, upon joining the company. The proposition, which came into force from 1 March 2022, will be made available to all advisers who meet the qualify...