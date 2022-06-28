Switzerland's top criminal court fines Credit Suisse €20m in landmark AML case

Credit Suisse has been found guilty by Switzerland's top criminal court and fined for involvement in money laundering involving Bulgarian athletes and drug trafficking. The landmark judgement makes Credit Suisse the first domestic bank to be found guilty of a corporate crime by Swiss authorities. The Swiss Federal Criminal Court, located in the southern Swiss city of Bellinzona, imposed a CHF2m fine on the bank and ordered it to pay €18.6m in compensation to the Swiss Government. It ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes