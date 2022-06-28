Switzerland's top criminal court fines Credit Suisse €20m in landmark AML case

Credit Suisse has been found guilty by Switzerland's top criminal court and fined for involvement in money laundering involving Bulgarian athletes and drug trafficking. The landmark judgement makes Credit Suisse the first domestic bank to be found guilty of a corporate crime by Swiss authorities. The Swiss Federal Criminal Court, located in the southern Swiss city of Bellinzona, imposed a CHF2m fine on the bank and ordered it to pay €18.6m in compensation to the Swiss Government. It ...