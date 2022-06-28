The Bank of London partners with fintech provider to 'transform' global banking

The Bank of London, the world's first purpose-built global clearing, agency and transaction bank, has teamed up with SAP Fioneer, a global provider of financial services software solutions and platforms, to transform and simplify global clearing and transaction banking. The Bank of London, which is the UK's second clearing bank authorised in the last 250 years, said in a statement on 28 June that its technology platform is engineered to be a foundational building block of borderless econom...