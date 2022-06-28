Jupiter's Formica to retire in October

Andrew Formica, CEO of Jupiter Fund Management, has informed the board of the company of his intention to retire on 1 October, the company announced today (28 June). The statement said Formica's long-term plans involve his relocation back to Australia and that given the initial phase of Jupiter's transformation is complete, he feels now is the right time to move on. Nichola Pease, chair of Jupiter, said Formica "has been an excellent leader throughout a highly challenging period for the...