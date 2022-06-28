The Fry Group sold to UK financial advisory business

UK financial group Progeny has expanded internationally with its acquisition of international tax, financial and estate planning firm The Fry Group. The Fry Group has 191 employees across four offices in the UK, as well as in the UAE, Singapore, Hong Kong and Belgium. It specialises in tax, estate and financial planning, and the acquisition will increase Progeny's assets under management to £5.5bn. Neil Moles, chief executive of Progeny, said: "We're proud to announce the internation...