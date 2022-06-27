International money transfer giant billionaire CEO faces FCA probe over tax default  

International money transfer giant Wise said in a stock market statement on 27 June that the Financial Conduct Authority has opened an investigation into its co-founder chief executive, Kristo Kaarmann, after he was fined by HMRC for deliberately defaulting on his taxes. In September 2021, HMRC had updated its published list of individuals and businesses receiving penalties for a deliberate default regarding their tax affairs. Co-founder and chief executive officer of Wise, Kristo Kärma...