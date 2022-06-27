International money transfer giant billionaire CEO faces FCA probe over tax default  

International money transfer giant Wise said in a stock market statement on 27 June that the Financial Conduct Authority has opened an investigation into its co-founder chief executive, Kristo Kaarmann, after he was fined by HMRC for deliberately defaulting on his taxes. In September 2021, HMRC had updated its published list of individuals and businesses receiving penalties for a deliberate default regarding their tax affairs. Co-founder and chief executive officer of Wise, Kristo Kärma...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes