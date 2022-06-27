Ex-Wimbledon champ Boris Becker is 'perfect case' of how tech exposes lure of tax evasion  

Why hubris meets its nemisis. As the Wimbledon tennis championships commence today (27 June) David Lesperance says the Ancient Greeks always had the right words for every tragedy, in this case the lure of tax evasion running aground on the shoals of technology. A perfect illustration is Boris Becker, the former German tennis star. He was recently in the headlines when he was convicted of bankruptcy fraud. However this conviction follows a prior 2002 conviction for tax evasion in the early ...