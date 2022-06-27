Tavistock revenues jump 14% amid year of acquisitions

Revenues at Tavistock's advisory business surpassed £32m in the year to 31 March 2022, a 14% jump compared to the entire group's revenues for the year prior, the company said in a trading update. Tavistock declared an interim dividend of 0.07p per share, 40% higher than the dividend paid to shareholders in October last year. The firm completed the sale of its £1bn investment management business to Titan Wealth last year for a cash consideration of £40m, together with a 10-year earn out...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes