Tavistock revenues jump 14% amid year of acquisitions

Revenues at Tavistock's advisory business surpassed £32m in the year to 31 March 2022, a 14% jump compared to the entire group's revenues for the year prior, the company said in a trading update. Tavistock declared an interim dividend of 0.07p per share, 40% higher than the dividend paid to shareholders in October last year. The firm completed the sale of its £1bn investment management business to Titan Wealth last year for a cash consideration of £40m, together with a 10-year earn out...