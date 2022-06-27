Tavistock revenues jump 14% amid year of acquisitions

clock • 1 min read
Revenues at Tavistock's advisory business surpassed £32m in the year to 31 March 2022, a 14% jump compared to the entire group's revenues for the year prior, the company said in a trading update.  Tavistock declared an interim dividend of 0.07p per share, 40% higher than the dividend paid to shareholders in October last year. The firm completed the sale of its £1bn investment management business to Titan Wealth last year for a cash consideration of £40m, together with a 10-year earn out...

