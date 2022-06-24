Investec partners with international platform to digitise due diligence work

clock • 2 min read
Investec partners with international platform to digitise due diligence work

Door, the leading global digital due diligence and risk management platform, has announced a new strategic partnership with Investec Wealth and Investment. Investec Wealth and Investment said from 20 June, it will be using Door to digitise its information gathering for due diligence and product governance assessments on asset managers and their investment products. The adoption of Door's technology will ensure the robust gathering of information, critical for managing risk and supportin...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

Dubai's Oman Insurance sells business in Turkey to subsidiary of German group

FCA fines Ghana International Bank £5.8m over AML controls 