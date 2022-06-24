Dubai's Oman Insurance sells business in Turkey to subsidiary of German group

Dubai-headquartered Oman Insurance Company has completed the sale of its insurance business in Turkey to Istanbul-based reinsurance firm VHV Reasürans, a subsidiary of Germany's VHV Group. The deal is part of the Dubai-based company's strategy to focus on "core markets", according to a statement on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) on Friday. Jean-Louis Laurent Josi, chief executive of Oman Insurance Company, said: "With this transaction, we have reinforced our focus and commitment to ...