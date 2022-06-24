Criminal attacks, non-payment and evasion led to £32bn tax gap says HMRC

Criminal attacks, non-payment and evasion led to £32bn tax gap says HMRC

The difference between the total amount of tax expected and that which is actually paid hit £32bn in 2020/21 - according to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC). At 5.1%, there has been no change in the percentage tax gap compared to the previous year, although the monetary value has fallen by £2bn from £34bn in the 2019/20 tax year, HMRC said. Failure to take reasonable care, criminal attacks, non-payment and evasion were among the main reasons for the tax gap in 2020/21 in terms of behaviour...

