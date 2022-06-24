Columbia Threadneedle reveals new Netherlands distribution team amid global brand changes 

Global asset manager Columbia Threadneedle Investments has confirmed its Netherlands based distribution team and other strategic positions, as the integration of BMO GAM (EMEA) gathers pace, and the business prepares to unify under Columbia Threadneedle's global brand on 4 July 2022. Under the leadership of London-based Michaela Collet Jackson, head of distribution, EMEA, the strengthened distribution leadership team based in the Netherlands reflects both her strategic vision and the incre...