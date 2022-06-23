Fidelity's Alex Wright: People have misunderstood OMV Russia exposure

Fidelity's Alex Wright said his call to move some of his Shell positioning over to the oil & gas group OMV "proved rewarding" as investors "misunderstood" the latter's exposure to Russia. Russia's initial invasion of Ukraine almost exactly four months ago caused a wealth of managers to shift portfolio positions out of stocks with exposure to the invading territory. Wright (pictured) said that although Shell and OMV have similar Russia revenue exposure, equivalent to 3-4% of profits, the...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes