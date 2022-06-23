Morningstar: European fixed income funds suffer €16.5bn net outflows in May

Investors continued to pour cash into Europe-domiciled equity funds in May, while fixed income funds suffered €16.5bn of net outflows and long-term experienced withdrawals of €15.8bn, the worst monthly result since March 2020. The latest Morningstar European fund flows report showed that equities managed to stay in positive territory with €2.9bn of new net subscriptions last month, a modest result when compared with the average of the last two years. Within equities, global large-cap ...