FCA updates data strategy to tackle online scams

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has refreshed its strategy of using data to tackle online fraud faster by scanning about 100,000 websites created daily to identify those that appear to be scams. The hosts of fraudulent websites identified by the FCA are now being proactively requested to shut them down, though they cannot be forced to do so, according to the watchdog. It added that this action forms part of an update on the FCA's data strategy underpinning its recent three-year pl...