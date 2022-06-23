Experts react to latest inheritance tax receipts rise to £1.1bn

Industry experts have reacted to the UK's latest inheritance tax receipts, which rose by £100m compared to the same period last year to £1.1 billion, according to latest HMRC data. These tax receipts are continuing to trend higher than previous years reaching £564m in May 2022. Darran Harrison, Wealth Planner at Kingswood, said: "The continued increases in IHT receipts can be aligned with many factors. These range from rising asset prices and the economic recovering, meaning the values ...