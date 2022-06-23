US-owned Marygold & Co acquires Tiger Financial in first UK deal

Marygold & Co. (UK) has completion of its acquisition of Tiger Financial & Asset Management adding £42m in assets under advice. Tiger is based in Boughton, Northampton and its core business is managing clients' financial wealth across a diverse product range, the business said. Marygold & Co. (UK) was formed in August 2021 to make acquisitions in the UK for its parent company in the US, The Marygold Companies (TMC). It said its UK operations intended to leverage the proprietary finte...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes