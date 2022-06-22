Baillie Gifford funds under management drop £7.2bn

Baillie Gifford's funds under management had already dropped £7.2bn to £84.4bn in the year to the end of March 2022, according to an annual report filed on Companies House. The fund management house has struggled in the first half of the year as growth stocks, which are held across the funds and trusts they run, have fallen out of favour. In the report, the chair stated that "short term performance has been disappointing for a large number of funds, and the board will continue to keep ...