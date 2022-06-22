Fears over visa obstacles for UK retirees to EU are overplayed says industry expert 

The UK's full exit from the EU on 31 December 2020 meant the demise of Freedom of Movement for UK nationals in Europe. They are restricted to no more than 90 days in any 180-day period, says Jason Porter, director at Blevins Franks Financial Management. Up until this point, things had been easy, with no need to keep a track on how many days they spent across the channel - they just booked a flight and stayed for as long as they wanted - forever if they wished. They may have had to event...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes