FCA fines insurance broker £7.8m over multi-jurisdictional crime control failings 

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has fined JLT Specialty Limited (JLTSL) £7,881,700 for financial crime control failings, which in one instance allowed bribery of over $3m to take place. JLTSL is based in the UK and provided insurance broking, risk management and insurance claims services. It was part of JLT Group plc, which had a number of subsidiaries around the world. JLTSL placed business in the London reinsurance market for JLT Re Colombia, another company in the JLT grou...