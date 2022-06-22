Is Portugal's ten year tax holiday scheme all it's cracked up to be?  

Does Portugal's non-habitual residency ten year tax holiday do what it says on the tin? The answer is yes…and no, says Howard Bilton, founder and chairman of The Sovereign Group. The first peculiarity of the scheme is that in order to be considered as a Non-Habitual Resident (NHR) you must be habitually resident! That means spending at least six months of the year in Portugal. Whilst it is unlikely that anybody would check that a taxpayer has adhered to the minimum number of days spe...