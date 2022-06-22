Is Portugal's ten year tax holiday scheme all it's cracked up to be?  

Does Portugal's non-habitual residency ten year tax holiday do what it says on the tin? The answer is yes…and no, says Howard Bilton, founder and chairman of The Sovereign Group. The first peculiarity of the scheme is that in order to be considered as a Non-Habitual Resident (NHR) you must be habitually resident! That means spending at least six months of the year in Portugal. Whilst it is unlikely that anybody would check that a taxpayer has adhered to the minimum number of days spe...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes