UK inflation hits 40 year high of 9.1% in May

UK inflation has hit another 40 year high of 9.1% in May, up from 9% in April. The slight increase from already record high inflation rate came largely from rising food and non-alcoholic beverage prices, as well as continued shifts in energy prices, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Average petrol and diesel prices last month were the highest on record, the ONS said, reaching 165.9p per litre for petrol, compared with 127.2p a year earlier. The 12-month rate for mot...