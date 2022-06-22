UK inflation hits 40 year high of 9.1% in May

UK inflation has hit another 40 year high of 9.1% in May, up from 9% in April. The slight increase from already record high inflation rate came largely from rising food and non-alcoholic beverage prices, as well as continued shifts in energy prices, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Average petrol and diesel prices last month were the highest on record, the ONS said, reaching 165.9p per litre for petrol, compared with 127.2p a year earlier. The 12-month rate for mot...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes