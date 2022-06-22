Liontrust boasts 41% revenue increase in face of 'challenging period short term'

Liontrust Asset Management revealed it made gross profit of £231m in the past financial year, a 41% increase on the 2020-21 period. As of 31 March 2022, assets under management and advice (AuMA) were £33.5bn, up 8.5% on 2021's results (£30.9bn). The acquisition of Majedie Asset Management back in April added £5.2bn to the AuMA, which would take the total up to £38.7bn, if included. UK inflation hits 40 year high of 9.1% in May The acquisition was one of the highlights for the grou...