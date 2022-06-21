Former Chelsea striker sentenced to 22 months in prison over tax evasion in Spain 

Former Chelsea striker Samuel Eto'o has received a 22-month suspended prison sentence by Spanish authorities after pleading guilty to tax evasion. The 41-year-old admitted defrauding the Spanish Public Treasury of €3.9m during his time at Barcelona between 2006 and 2009. Eto'o has partially repaid the fee and been ordered to pay a further €1.8m (£1.6m) in fines after pleading guilty. The retired Cameroon international failed to pay tax on the income he received from the transfer of image...