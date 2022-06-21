LGT wealth arm debuts in Scotland as it unveils new EMEA-wide revamp for private banking

LGT Wealth Management, part of the LGT Group, has opened an office in Edinburgh, as its private banking arm announces a new EMEA-wide governance structure for its activities in Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Austria and the Middle East. Its first wealth management presence in Scotland and its fourth in the UK will be run by John Godfrey, formerly regional centre head and senior investment director at Barclays Wealth and Investment Management. LGT Wealth Management has been working closely with...