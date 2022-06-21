AssetCo continues shopping spree with acquisition of SVM Asset Management

AssetCo has reached an agreement to acquire Edinburgh-based SVM Asset Management for a total consideration of £10.7m, marking its sixth purchase since Martin Gilbert took the chair last year. Founded in 1990 by Margaret Lawson (pictured) and Colin McLean, the fund manager holds £586m in assets under management across five open-ended funds and an investment trust. Subject to completion, AssetCo will purchase the group through the issue of up to £9m of 1% fixed rate unsecured convertible loan...
