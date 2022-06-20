Mirova acquires private debt EM climate specialist SunFunder

London-based sustainability manager Mirova has acquired private debt emerging market climate investor SunFunder, for an undisclosed amount, in a move that aims to strengthen its debt financing capabilities and emerging market reach. The Natixis Investment Managers affiliate acquired 100% of the equity of SunFunder on 3 June and absorbed its 38-strong team, which will be retained in its entirety to build out an emerging markets platform focused on clean energy and climate investment. SunFunder...